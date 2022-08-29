Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,496,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 68,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

