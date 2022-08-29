Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $24.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

RVNC opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

