Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Welbilt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. Welbilt has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $24.01.

Institutional Trading of Welbilt

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1,581.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

