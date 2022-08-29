Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paycom Software (PAYC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) recently:

8/15/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $432.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $415.00.

8/9/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $400.00.

8/9/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $339.00.

8/4/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $361.00 to $387.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Paycom Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $400.00.

8/3/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $308.00 to $339.00.

7/25/2022 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $361.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $334.00 to $308.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.49. 11,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.76. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

