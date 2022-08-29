Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Martinrea International (MRETF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS: MRETF) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

8/9/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

8/9/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

8/9/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

7/22/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF remained flat at $8.17 during trading on Monday. Martinrea International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

