Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Up 5.8%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.88. 12,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 985,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEBR shares. UBS Group downgraded Weber to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Weber Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $527.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Equities analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Weber by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weber by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weber by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Weber by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

