WebDollar (WEBD) Market Cap Achieves $1.87 Million

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $51,098.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00166216 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,615,634,371 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.