Waves 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $98.48 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Waves has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $477.60 million and approximately $98.48 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00022288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015111 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003881 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001055 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About Waves
Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,183,030 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Waves
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
