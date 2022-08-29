Warp Finance (WARP) Trading 34% Lower Over Last Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $17.15 or 0.00084364 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $80,136.21 and $4.86 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003184 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000920 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.