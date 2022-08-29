WanSwap (WASP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,041.00

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, WanSwap has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WanSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WanSwap has a market cap of $783,971.97 and $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 826.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About WanSwap

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.

Buying and Selling WanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

