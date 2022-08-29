Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.26 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $21.03 million and $3.71 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,731,793 coins and its circulating supply is 80,756,581 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.