Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $29,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $361.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $136.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

