Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,897.00

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wallet Swap has a market capitalization of $451,018.07 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 598.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.02148635 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00841337 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Wallet Swap Coin Profile
Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Wallet Swap
