Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,897.00

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Wallet Swap has a total market capitalization of $451,018.07 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Wallet Swap
Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
