Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,897.00

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Wallet Swap has a total market capitalization of $451,018.07 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wallet Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wallet Swap

Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wallet Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wallet Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wallet Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wallet Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wallet Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wallet Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.