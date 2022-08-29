Wagerr Price Tops $0.0083 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $5,819.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000945 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 246,807,292 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

