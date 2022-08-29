Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Decreased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,594. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $383.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

