Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Up 38.5% in August

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Virtual Medical International Stock Performance
Shares of QEBR remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,074. Virtual Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
