Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Up 38.5% in August

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtual Medical International Stock Performance

Shares of QEBR remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,074. Virtual Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Virtual Medical International Company Profile

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

