VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.63 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $13.45 million and $1.63 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00132325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085141 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

