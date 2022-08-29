Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $101,990.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.57 or 0.07619917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00163573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00274537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00755791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00586265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001074 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,895,210 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

