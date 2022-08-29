Vertcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $9.74 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.74 million and $58,333.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,904.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.59 or 0.07328103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00026341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00157518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00276324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00744979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00585481 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001053 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,889,397 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.