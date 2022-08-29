VeraOne Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, VeraOne has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeraOne has a market cap of $9.96 million and $20,558.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeraOne coin can currently be bought for about $57.71 or 0.00285223 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SORA (XOR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00013955 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.
VeraOne Profile
VeraOne (CRYPTO:VRO) is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io.
VeraOne Coin Trading
