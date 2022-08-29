Vanity (VNY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,890.00

Vanity (VNY) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanity has a total market cap of $830,738.94 and $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 598.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.02148635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00841337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vanity Profile

Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanity directly using U.S. dollars.

