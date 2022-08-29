Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Raised by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,554,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,347,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,951,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VBR stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,918. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

