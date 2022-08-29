Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) is NYL Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $23,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.99. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

