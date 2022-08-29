Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,480 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $89,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.97. 24,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,287. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

