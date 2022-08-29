VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HYD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.55. 12,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

