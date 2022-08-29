VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 26.7% in August

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gaming ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

