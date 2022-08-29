Validity Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,520.00 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00008946 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $66,520.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000944 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.
About Validity
VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,654,398 coins and its circulating supply is 4,650,593 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Validity
