Validity Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,520.00 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00008946 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $66,520.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,654,398 coins and its circulating supply is 4,650,593 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

