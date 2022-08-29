Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $36.15. Approximately 311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Valhi Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Valhi

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Valhi by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.