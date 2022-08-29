Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.28 million and $9,744.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

