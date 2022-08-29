Uno Re Market Cap Tops $2.86 Million (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Uno Re has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $227,471.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,179.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00586959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00264086 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018971 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

