Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1,088.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,633,482.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $781,449 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software Price Performance

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of U traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,275. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.13. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

