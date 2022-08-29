Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is Marcho Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Marcho Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Unity Software makes up approximately 9.1% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marcho Partners LLP owned 0.25% of Unity Software worth $74,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Unity Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Unity Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $44.67. 128,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $781,449 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.