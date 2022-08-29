Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,523.00

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.