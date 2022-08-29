Uniform Fiscal Object Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the US dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

