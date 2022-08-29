Uhive Hits 24 Hour Volume of $131,140.00 (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Uhive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uhive has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $131,140.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uhive has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 591.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Uhive Profile

Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.

Uhive Coin Trading

