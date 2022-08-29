TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TSRI stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $8.35. 19,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,258. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. TSR has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

In other news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,344.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

