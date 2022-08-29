TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
TSR Price Performance
Shares of TSRI stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $8.35. 19,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,258. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. TSR has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.
Insider Transactions at TSR
In other news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,344.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TSR
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TSR (TSRI)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.