Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $69.91, but opened at $67.42. Trupanion shares last traded at $69.47, with a volume of 94 shares.

Specifically, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,154.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,207 shares of company stock worth $2,151,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $324,072,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.