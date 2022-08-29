Truist Financial Raises Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $75.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

