TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $235.58 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085198 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,377,229 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

