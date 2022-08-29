TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $235.58 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004025 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134397 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032902 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085198 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,377,229 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.