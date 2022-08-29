TRONbetDice Self Reported Market Cap Tops $13.67 Million (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. TRONbetDice has a market cap of $13.67 million and $18,671.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One TRONbetDice coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRONbetDice Profile

TRONbetDice (DICE) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

