Trodl (TRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,984.00

Trodl (TRO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Trodl has a total market capitalization of $35,747.39 and $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trodl coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trodl has traded up 90.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 828.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.72 or 0.02818306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00822259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Trodl Profile
Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom.
