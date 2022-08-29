TriumphX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $265,133.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $265,133.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TriumphX Coin Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx.

TriumphX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

