Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 327006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Trigon Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$23.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

