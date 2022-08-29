Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.02

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 927518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Trex by 11.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trex by 44.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 184,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

