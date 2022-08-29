Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 608,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Trex accounts for about 4.9% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $39,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,806. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.