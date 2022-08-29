Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.40. Tremor International shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tremor International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $623.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tremor International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tremor International by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tremor International by 1.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

