Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.40. Tremor International shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
TRMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $623.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.81.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
