TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

TransAlta Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TA stock traded down C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$12.65. 150,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.77. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.28.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransAlta Company Profile

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.56.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.