TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
TransAlta Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of TA stock traded down C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$12.65. 150,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.77. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.28.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
See Also
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.