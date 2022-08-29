Traders Buy Large Volume of Sonder Call Options (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,517 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 562% compared to the average volume of 1,287 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonder by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOND has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Sonder Trading Down 2.1 %

Sonder Company Profile

NASDAQ:SOND traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of 0.90 and a fifty-two week high of 10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 1.48 and a 200-day moving average of 3.12.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

