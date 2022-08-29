Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,036 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 203% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,316 put options.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,357,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,999 shares of company stock worth $5,404,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

